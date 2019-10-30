MODEL TALK: Interview With KOBE DELGADO for MMSCENE Magazine

Model KOBE DELGADO is without any doubt a true definition of the-one-to-watch, as a promising face he started his career with non-less than a L’UOMO Vogue cover, followed by shoots for CR Fashion Book, ELLE Men and ODDA Magazine to name a few.

How were you discovered?

I was at the Lower East Side skate park in Manhattan when my now friend Fredrick got me an interview with VNY Models, who were not willing to sign me that day but they sent me over to Request Models which is now Click who I signed with when I went and met with them.

What have you learned from the modeling industry?

Be patient and go with the flow. Let things happen. You can’t force anything you just have to feel things out and make things you want to happen happen.

Your dream modeling job?

I would love to do another Vogue cover.

What are you up to these days besides modelling?

I have been reading a little bit, hanging out with ladies… [laughs]. Mostly I enjoy just skating though whenever I’m not injured.

If you weren’t a model what would you be?

Probably going to school for cinematography or something like that. I really like movies.

Your personal passion or hidden talents?

Definitely skateboarding, I’ve been doing it since I was 10.

What do you enjoy the most in life?

Besides skateboarding with my homies, I enjoy going to eat at my grandma’s in the Lower East side and spending time with my family.

How would you describe your style?

Streetwear I guess. It’s mostly just skater influenced, like all the skate brands I liked when I was younger.

Which Instagram accounts motivate you?

I’m a huge fan of Muckmouth, Sml_talk I also really like CRfashionbook always working with cool photographers.

Name three places that you want to travel to.

I Would love to travel to Barcelona, Morocco, and Tokyo.

What’s on your current playlist?

Gangstarr has been my go to recently as well as Dead Kennedys if I’m going to skate.

What are your plans for the future?

I’m going to have my own skate shop somewhere after I stack my money up and get my credit right!

Thanks for the interview guys! Was a fun shoot.

Kobe is represented by MODELS 1 in London, you can keep up with him on his Instagram account @kobeflakaflame

Photographer Matt Joy

Grooming Oonah Anderson

Stylist Millie Rich

