BEST OF OCTOBER IGs: Chris Appleton & JLo, Keith Powers, Tobias Sorensen and more…

Best of last month Instagram moments with guys you you should already be following on IG. From model Tobias Sorrensen to Hair Style guru Chris Appleton.

Tobias Sorensen

From Chris Appleton and Jennifer Lopez and actor Keith Powers to top models Tobias Sorensen, Jonathan Belini, Edison Fan, MMSCENE and DSCENE cover stars Manu Rios, Alton Mason, Xavier Serrano and more. 

Scroll down for the best October Instagram moments:

joshuah honeycutt

Hi ❤️” @joshuahhoneycutt

chris heria

My leg is all healed up so I can train again 😁 🎥 New Vlog tomorrow 🤟🏼🖤 Link in @chrisheria Bio📲Like comment & share 😄Youtube.com/chrisheria #ChrisHeria” @chrisheria

Chris Appleton

Always covered with one of my favorites @colorwowhair Root touch up. I use it to blend extensions, make hairlines fuller and even create highlights.👌🏾” @chrisappleton1

christian hogue

ReFueling ☀️” @christianhogue

keith powers

“🕷” @keithpowers

alton mason

dirty south hot wingz” @altonmason

xavier serrano

Last night at the @gmhc benefit gala. Thanks @jasonwu for the invite ⭐️” @xserrano9

stefan pollmann

Buenos Dias amigos 🤪🇪🇸☀️…If you wanna know who is doing the coffee order for me. Swipe left ..☕️😁👶🌴” @stefan_pollmann

Diego Barrueco

PORTO🇵🇹.” @diegobarrueco

Tobias Sorensen

Friday mood and 29 days sober. Might even go for 30 more😏 #NoCaffeine #NoAlcohol #Detoxing@thesorensen

manu rios

“🙃” @manurios

tommy hackett

“🏃🏽‍♂️” @tommy_hackett

edison fan

You were all mine, and you shone to blush the sun. And, from now on, ever thine, ever mine, ever ours. 🖤 5th Oct” @edisonfanye

josh sorrentino

Hola” @sorrentino24

janis danner

Reunited with baby Balu 💥😍 but still sick though 🤒 hope everyone had a great start into the week 🤟🏻 #monday #mood #pomeranian” @janis_danner

jonathan bellini

Hey, hope you had an amazing day and have a Blessed night 🐒🌖” @jouubellini

Cheng Chang
Taipei fashion week 的outfit#2 ” @chengchangfan

brayden dunbar

Who else could live at the beach? 🏝 #beach #summer” @brayden_dunbar

jamal nathaniel

aaah and the weather so breezy” @jamalnathaniel

