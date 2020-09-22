LFW: DANIEL w. FLETCHER PS21 Collection

London based designer Daniel W. Fletcher has presented his spring summer 2021 menswear collection during the ongoing digital initiative by London Fashion Week.

SPRING SUMMER 2021 MENS COLLECTIONS

Daniel who many of you may now as a finalist in the Netflix’s Now In Fashion show is actually one of the most closely watched designed of London Fashion Week. With press and buyers hardly travelling this season Fletcher has started presenting parts of his Spring Summer 2021 online a week prior to the show.

The new collection celebrates menswear classics shaped in a meticulous signature set by Daniel W. Fletcher for his eponymous line. Daniel has also recently been appointed as menswear artist director of Fiorucci. Earlier yesterday in partnership with London Fashion Week the designer himself took everyone for a close look run through of his latest collection – the video is now available on Daniel’s IG TV.

First looks from the collection are already available for purchase on the designer’s official web page. Continue to the gallery for all the looks from the new Daniel W. Fletcher menswear collection.