LOOKBOOK: CANALI Fall Winter 2020.21 Menswear Collection

Fashion house CANALI presented three segments Black Edition, Exclusive, and Canali 1934 as part of their Fall Winter 2020.21 collection with the latest lookbook. The Black Edition is inspired by a modern and dynamic life and it features functional and versatile looks. The Exclusive collection brings the spirit of Italian elegance. The Canali 1934 collection reinterprets brand’s heritage and it’s iconic looks.

Fashion photographer Dennis Weber captured Canali‘s Fall Winter 2020.21 lookbook featuring models Federico Cola, Federico Novello, Juan Betancourt, and Sharif Idris among others. In charge of styling was Francesco Casarotto.

“Sartorial expertise, innovation, and attention to details are the emblematic brand values of Canali. This season we present a new collection architecture encompassing three distinct yet complementary pillars: Black Edition, Exclusive, and Canali 1934. Each segment contains a selection of formalwear, sportswear, and accessories; and embody a personal style for every scene of life. The spectator thus has the opportunity to wander in an ever-growing menswear universe where consciousness and identity are key factors when culling a style. An all-around depiction that conquers the traditional distinction between formal and casual through three diverse lifestyle proposals that portray the multifaceted story of the modern man.” – from CANALI.

Courtesy of ©CANALI