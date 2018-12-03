LOOKBOOK: HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE SS19 COLLECTION

Pin 0 Shares



Discover Homme Plissé Issey Miyake Spring Summer 2019 collection lookbook. Entitled Primitive, the collection is inspired by the ceremonial patterns people in ancient times painted on themselves, featuring bold patterns and geometric motifs.

A culture rooted in the environment of a community. The vitality of primitive life The “PRIMITIVE” sense that people possess from birth. A fusion of simple yet fierce primitive power, with airy and modern sporty elements is created this season. A fusion of simple yet fierce primitive power, with airy and modern sporty elements is created this season. – from Homme Plisse Issey Miyake

