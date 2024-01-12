S.S. Daley’s Boarding School inspired AW 2024

The S.S. Daley Autumn/Winter 2024 collection offers a unique blend of British formality and relaxed style, drawing inspiration from British boarding schools. It combines traditional black and white formalwear with softer champagne accents, suggesting a move towards a more laid-back elegance. The collection explores the contrast between public formality and private relaxation, featuring Oxford tails styled unconventionally with just underwear, and relaxed motifs like painted fish nightshirts and yellow fishing coats.

In private settings like dormitories, Daley’s designs reflect a shift away from strict dress codes to a more personal, intimate style. This change is symbolized by clothing that represents comfort after festive nights, echoing the themes from E.M. Forster’s story “A Story of a Panic.” The narrative moves beyond the rigidity of institutions, embracing a wardrobe that’s lighter and more carefree.

The collection’s evolution showcases Daley’s interest in incorporating storytelling through the use of tapestry blankets and raw yarns. These materials are crafted into unique rugby-style shirts and decorated with quintessentially English motifs. The collection balances duty and leisure, mixing traditional elements like military-inspired wool coats with playful, comforting designs.