Stone Island SS24 “The Compass Inside”

Stone Island’s Spring Summer 2024 campaign, titled “The Compass Inside,” marks an authentic chapter for the brand. This innovative campaign features 16 prominent members from the brand’s global community, including notable figures like actor Jason Statham and musician Dave. The campaign, captured by photographer David Sims, showcases each individual against Stone Island’s iconic white background. The creative direction by Ferdinando Verderi and styling by Max Pearmain adds to the campaign’s distinctiveness. The narrative is enriched by a unique element: ten questions posed to each participant by curator Hans Ulrich Obrist, with their responses accompanying the portraits. This approach adds depth to the campaign, merging fashion with cultural dialogue.