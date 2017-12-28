Meet DALIBOR UROSEVIC, a 17 years old breakthrough star on the modelling scene. Still a newcomer, Dalibor is the exclusive face of Saint Laurent, walked in 2 shows and was featured in 3 advertising campaigns so far.

Dalibor was photographed in Belgrade by fashion photographer Danilo Pavlovic, with styling from D’SCENE Fashion Features Director Katarina Djoric and beauty by makeup artist Jovana Vukosavljevic.

Read the interview after the jump:





Where were you scouted?

I was scouted on the street where my school dorm is in Belgrade, Serbia just over a year ago. I was walking my mom to the bus station and my mother agent Drea Vujovic stopped us. She gave my mom her phone number and my mom convinced me to call.

What is your career highlight to date?

My very first job which was the worldwide exclusive campaign and runway show for Saint Laurent.

What is your sense of style?

I like dressing sporty but I think I look pretty cool in a blazer and fitted jeans too.

What are your pet peeves?

People who judge others or put other people down to make themselves feel better.

What are your weaknesses?

My biggest weakness is that I’m too giving sometimes. But I don’t regret anything. Whatever you give comes back to you one day.

What are your passions / interests?

I’m really starting to get curious about acting. I love being in front of the camera as a model but also on film. It’s always been a dream to act, so maybe one day I will.

Who is your hero?

My heroes are my mom and grandma. They have always supported me and really pushed me to try modeling. Drea, my mother agent, is also my hero. She taught me and prepared me for this dream life I’m living.

Any last words?

Believe in yourself and have good people around you.

Photographer Danilo Pavlovic – www.danilopavlovic.com

Fashion Editor Katarina Djoric – @katrina.djoric

Makeup Artist Jovana Vukosavljevic – @jovanav_makeupartist

Model Dalibor Urosevic at Drea Model Placement – @daliborurosevic00