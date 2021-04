South-Korean actor Kim Seon Ho takes the cover of Elle Singapore‘s May 2021 edition lensed by fashion photographer Hong Janghyun. In charge of styling was Joohee Nam, who for the cover selected look from Celine by Hedi Slimane. Beauty is work of hair stylist Hye Young Lee, and makeup artist Lee Young.

Photography by Hong Janghyun for Elle Singapore, discover more at elle.com.sg