From ‘Beach Rats’ to VMAN’s Cover: Harris Dickinson

The meteoric rise of British actor Harris Dickinson has been nothing short of spectacular. From his breakthrough role in ‘Beach Rats’ to his lauded performance in the Oscar-nominated ‘Triangle Of Sadness‘, the young talent has captured the world’s attention with his electrifying performances on screen. Now, he graces the cover of VMAN Magazine‘s Issue #51, captured by fashion photographer Nathaniel Goldberg.

Born on 24 June 1996 in Leytonstone, East London, and raised in Highams Park, Harris Dickinson’s journey to Hollywood’s elite was both arduous and inspiring. At the age of seventeen, after a short stint in school studying film and theatre, he contemplated a career with the Royal Marines. Yet, destiny had other plans. With the encouragement of his coach at RAW Academy in London, Harris found himself back in the world of theatre, where his passion for acting truly ignited.

His career catapulted to international acclaim with his portrayal of Frankie in Eliza Hittman’s ‘Beach Rats‘ in 2016. Embodying a young man grappling with his sexuality, Harris’s portrayal was both raw and genuine. Such authenticity led him to earn nominations for the Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Lead and the Gotham Independent Film Award for Breakthrough Actor. Talking about Beach Rats with VMAN, Harris shares: “At the time, I was working in a hotel. I didn’t have much foresight, I was just trying to get a job. I did a self-tape, and for a film of that size—it was a very small film—it was quite a big risk to find someone from London and get them a visa, and I had never done any film work.“

Following Beach Rats, Dickinson’s career trajectory continued its ascent. He embraced the character of John Paul Getty III in FX’s drama series ‘Trust‘, lent his voice to Netflix’s ‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance‘, and impressed audiences as Conrad Oxford in the international blockbuster ‘The King’s Man‘. The same role brought Harris Dickinson a BAFTA nomination for the EE Rising Star Award.

Yet, 2022 became a watershed year for Harris. His role in ‘Triangle of Sadness‘ witnessed him dive into the world of modelling aboard a cruise, earning rave reviews, a Palme d’Or win at Cannes film festival, and an Oscar nomination for Best Picture. Alongside this, his venture into ‘Where the Crawdads Sing‘, based on Delia Owens’ best-selling novel, showcased his versatility.

The year 2023 saw him taking on a poignant role in ‘Scrapper‘, playing Jason, an estranged father trying to reconnect with his daughter. Premiering at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival, the film underscored Dickinson’s ability to delve deep into the human psyche, demonstrating a breadth of emotion that belies his young age.

“I remember getting a script when I was doing camera tests for Lady Chatterley’s Lover. It was one of those days where they’re figuring out what your wig should be, and you’re in the chair for, like, four hours. I hadn’t actually watched The OA before, even though I knew that it had a cult following. That really interested me because I like stuff that’s like Marmite—people really love it, or they don’t. Why did you do it?,” shares Dickinson with Emma Corrin for VMAN

His latest, the cover of VMAN Magazine’s latest issue is shot by renowned photographer Nathaniel Goldberg, the cover is a testament to Dickinson’s evolving persona and his embodiment of modern masculinity. In charge of the styling was fashion stylist by Gro Curtis.

Under the creative direction of magazine’s Editor In Chief Stephen Gan, this story seamlessly integrates Dickinson’s natural charisma with a contemporary aesthetic that resonates with VMAN’s readership. Complementing the imagery is the immaculate grooming by Mary-Jane Gotidoc using SUQQU, and hair styling by Sam McKnight.

VMAN #51 cover story with Harris Dickinson

Photography Nathaniel Goldberg

Fashion Gro Curtis

Creative Director Stephen Gan

Grooming Mary-Jane Gotidoc using SUQQU and Hair By Sam McKnight

Producer Michaël Lacomblez (Louis2)

Production manager Ambre Silvestre (Louis2)

Digital technician Sarah Reimann (Imagin Productions)

Photo assistants Aurélien Nobécourt, Sebastian McCluskey

Stylist assistant Jadzia Scott

Location Big Sky Studios

