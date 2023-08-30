VERNON Is the Face of KENZO’s Fall-Winter 2023 Collection

In the vibrant crossroads of culture and fashion, SEVENTEEN’s VERNON emerges as the star of KENZO’s Fall-Winter 2023 Campaign. Guided by Artistic Director Nigo, this campaign bridges the intricate tapestry of Japan’s cultural core, from the bustling energy of Osaka to the timeless serenity of Kyoto.

This immersive campaign, photographed on-site by Keizo Kitajima and brought to motion by Frank Lebon, mirrors Nigo’s metropolitan essence at KENZO, highlighting the contrasting energies of his homeland.

The Fall-Winter 2023 Collection is a synthesis of Osaka’s dynamism and Kyoto’s timelessness. This collection crafts a dialogue across cultural timelines, weaving the lively streets of Japan, America, and England, reminiscent of the Swinging Sixties’ vibrant pulse. The campaign explores modern youth cultures in these iconic Japanese cities, showcasing a blend of past and present sartorial arts, harmonizing Eastern and Western fashion cues.

Keizo Kitajima’s street portraits encapsulate daily interactions within these urban spaces. This sentiment is mirrored in Frank Lebon’s moving visuals, spotlighting “Dreamer” by Urban Dance from 1985, crafted by Shinobu Narita with lyrical magic from Minako Yoshida. Nigo graces the film in a shogi match at Kyoto’s Shosei-en, donning a standout Dazzle motif from Kenzo Takada’s 1980s archives. The heart of Osaka is captured across iconic locales like Jan Jan Yokocho and Kinryu Ramen, while Kyoto’s essence is felt from the Bamboo Forest of Daikakuji to the serene Shosei-en.