American singer and songwriter Conan Gray takes the cover story of Elle Men Fresh China Magazine‘s Fall 2022 edition lensed by fashion photographer Meg Young. In charge of styling was Britt Layton, with production from Yiwei Zhang. Beauty is work of makeup artist Hannah Carleton. For the session Gray is wearing selected looks from Burberry.

Photography © Meg Young for ELLE MEN FRESH China, discover more at @ellemenfresh