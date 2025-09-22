Ahluwalia Spring Summer 2026 Collection

For Spring Summer 2026, Priya Ahluwalia unveiled Affinity, a collection centered on the duality of love, its beauty, its weight, and its ability to both unite and unsettle. Staged at London’s NoMad Hotel, the show set its mood with a live score by Tom Tripp and violinist 4STRINGZ, a performance that matched the collection’s intimacy and drama.

Love as a theme allowed Ahluwalia to build a visual and emotional spectrum. Bollywood grandeur, Shakespeare’s timeless stories, and the raw emotion of Motown ballads all played a part in shaping silhouettes and details. Alongside these cultural touchpoints were deeper references, from Indian miniature paintings to Yoruba goddess Oshun, offering a wide-reaching perspective on romance and devotion.

The collection itself moved between structure and fluidity. Sculptural drapery twisted into knots and folds, echoing both embrace and tension, while tailoring grounded the looks with clarity. Fringe designs created constant motion, flowing freely one moment and knotting the next, embodying love’s unpredictability. Wetlook satins and responsibly sourced fabrics gave sensuality depth, while recycled denim with laser-printed cherubs and mixtape motifs added a nostalgic layer, reminiscent of romantic gestures shared across generations.

Prints and surface design carried the narrative further. Plaited knits in deep burgundy and black resembled figures locked in embrace. The Love Letter motif layered cherubs with fragments of text, bringing playfulness to the mix. Elsewhere, ornamental patterns referenced the Taj Mahal and the V&A Museum, framing love as both personal memory and monumental gesture. Pearls, marigolds, and gemstones served as reminders of gifts exchanged in moments of affection.

Color underscored the emotional range of Affinity. Reds and rubies radiated passion, jewel tones spoke to devotion, and softer shades of pink, blue, and brown suggested comfort and calm.

Ahluwalia reinforced her commitment to sustainability by collaborating with eBay’s Endless Runway, incorporating pre-loved materials into the collection, with select pieces going on sale post-show to benefit the Circularity Project. A continued partnership with PUMA introduced a monotone trainer in black and silver, a streamlined update with mesh cutouts and a metallic-effect midsole, while also extending the mentoring program for emerging talent.

Affinity felt like a collection that translated love into form, structured, fluid, chaotic, and soft. It spoke to both the power and fragility of connection, a reflection of love as we know it and as we continue to search for it.