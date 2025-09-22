TOGA Spring Summer 2026 is a study in the unexpected. Designer Yasuko Furuta took cues from everyday life, asking how ordinary objects and moments can be transformed into wearable art. Inspired by a Claes Oldenburg interview, Furuta’s latest collection turns the mundane into something surprising, blending simplicity with subtle inventiveness.

The runway presented a series of versatile, unassuming pieces reimagined with attention to detail. Shapes and textures were informed by fleeting moments, a scoop of ice cream as it hits the ground, the soft, deformed form capturing both beauty and a hint of melancholy. These observations became the foundation for garments that feel familiar but are heightened through Furuta’s lens, allowing everyday pieces to become adaptable for multiple occasions.

Silhouettes played with proportion and movement, balancing drape and structure. Pleated skirts, zip-off layer dresses, and flowing tops maintained a sense of ordinariness, while subtle interventions, carabiner closures, unexpected layering, and modular zips, added an inventive twist. Denim, treated with laser-printed graphics of cherubs and mixtape motifs, merged childhood nostalgia with modern craftsmanship. Each piece felt like a quiet surprise: wearable, functional, and full of narrative.

Spring Summer 2026 proves that impact doesn’t always require grandeur. TOGA demonstrates that thoughtful observation and a playful approach to form can create pieces that are both relatable and inventive. The collection invites wearers to notice the extraordinary in the everyday, celebrating the elegance of ordinariness reimagined.