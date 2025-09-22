DI PETSA Spring Summer 2026: The Archaeology of Self

DI PETSA’s Spring Summer 2026 show introduced a concept that goes beyond seasonal fashion. Framed as The Archaeology of Self, the collection explored memory, myth, and transformation through clothing, asking what fragments of identity we carry and how they are retold over time.

The show unfolded like an excavation site. Models embodied archaeologists searching for the Moon Goddess Selene, only to gradually become her. The imagery created a powerful narrative, one that presented garments as relics unearthed from memory, yet alive with contemporary energy.

Central to this story was the Ancient Moon Bag, revealed as if discovered beneath moonlight and saltwater. Appearing in metal with embroidery, metallic knit, rattan, and organza, the bag carried the aura of an artifact while functioning as a modern accessory. It was styled on both goddesses and explorers, blurring the line between discovery and transformation.

The house code of Wetlook was reimagined into ribbons of silk and jersey loosely draped across the body. This technique, fluid and imperfect, recalled pottery shards reconstructed into new forms. Each piece suggested that memory, like myth, is built through fragments, shifting each time it is revisited.

DI PETSA’s storytelling has always connected fashion with philosophy and mythology. This season, the references reached into psychology as well, positioning memory not as a fixed archive but as a living narrative. Just as historians interpret ruins through their own lens, so too do we interpret our past.

Selene, the Moon Goddess who loved the mortal Endymion, became the collection’s guiding symbol. She stood for memory itself: luminous, fragmented, and elusive. The garments captured her essence through metallic shimmer, layered drapery, and silhouettes that appeared both fragile and eternal.

DI PETSA’s Spring Summer 2026 collection reminded its audience that fashion can move beyond material to touch the ritualistic. The garments spoke to identity as an ongoing excavation, each piece layered with the poetry of memory and the mythology of self.

In doing so, the brand reasserted its unique position in contemporary fashion, where clothing functions as narrative, and myth is not something we simply inherit, but something we wear.