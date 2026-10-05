Casablanca Spring Summer 2027 Celebrates Amor e Progresso

For Spring Summer 2027, Casablanca builds Amor e Progresso around Brazil, drawing from football, beach culture, modernist architecture, nightlife and tropical imagery. Founder and Creative Director Charaf Tajer approaches the country through a personal lens, using references tied to places, communities and cultural influences that have stayed with him.

The collection title reworks Brazil’s national motto, Ordem e Progresso, by replacing “order” with “love.” Tajer uses that shift to frame a broader idea around progress through work, culture, passion and personal connection. The phrase also reflects his own experience and the belief that a person’s origins do not have to define where life eventually leads.

Casablanca presented the show at Espace Niemeyer in Paris, the headquarters of the Parti communiste français at 2 Place du Colonel Fabien. Designed by Oscar Niemeyer, the building holds a direct connection to Tajer, who grew up nearby in Belleville and passed it frequently during his childhood. For the show, the space was filled with vegetation inspired by Brazil, bringing tropical references into the modernist interior.

Niemeyer’s architecture also feeds directly into the collection. His curved forms inspire a new Casablanca logo, while arcs, graphic planes and sculptural shapes appear across the clothes. Tailoring takes on a softer construction, with white pieces set against intense color and more relaxed proportions.

Menswear moves between formal dressing, sportswear and beach-inspired pieces. Football shirts enter the wardrobe alongside tailored looks, while silk shirts, athletic references and embroidery create a more relaxed approach to summer dressing. Casablanca treats these categories as part of the same wardrobe, reflecting the way different social codes coexist in Brazilian culture.

Brazilian beach life plays a central role in that approach. Tajer looks at the beach as a shared social environment where people from different backgrounds occupy the same space. That idea appears in the way formal garments sit next to sportswear and vacation pieces, allowing tailoring, swim references and casual clothing to operate together.

Texture and movement shape much of the collection. Silk shirts, beaded fringe, crochet, sequins and tie-dye introduce surface variation, while tropical prints bring flowers, jungle animals, waves and palm motifs into silk, jacquard and knitwear. Sunset gradients and neon tones reference the energy of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo after dark.

The collection also draws from Brazil’s multicultural society, where Indigenous, African and European influences have shaped music, food, dance and clothing. Tajer reflects that diversity through a wardrobe built from several visual languages, mixing architectural structure, athletic codes and tropical references.

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Accessories extend the same direction. Casablanca updates the Stade and Khopesh sneakers in new colorways and introduces hotel slippers inspired by the Copacabana Palace. Casablanca uses Brazil as a personal and visual source, linking football culture, beach life, Oscar Niemeyer’s architecture, nightlife and tropical imagery through a menswear collection built around movement, color and relaxed structure.