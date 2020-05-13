AllSaints Summer 2020 Menswear Collection

Fashion house AllSaints celebrates friendship, freedom, escapism and attitude with their Instant Summer advertising campaign captured on location in Goa, in the days before distancing.
AllSaints’ summer campaign is an emotive postcard memory of the time we spent there, pre-lockdown. From riding beach motorbikes to wading into the ocean, to dancing at dawn as sun rose on another day. Having the opportunity to share it with you now, it’s perhaps a timely reminder to us all to live in the moment, no matter where or with whom we find ourselves. – Wil Beedle, AllSaints Chief Creative Director
Courtesy of © AllSaints