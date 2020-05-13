in Advertising Campaigns, Menswear, Spring Summer 2020, Spring Summer 2020 Campaigns

AllSaints Summer 2020 Menswear Collection

Discover AllSaints Instant Summer campaign inspired by the freedom, attitude and blissed-out state of the 1990s trance-party scene

Courtesy of ©AllSaints

Fashion house AllSaints celebrates friendship, freedom, escapism and attitude with their Instant Summer advertising campaign captured on location in Goa, in the days before distancing.

Courtesy of ©AllSaints
Courtesy of ©AllSaints
Courtesy of ©AllSaints

AllSaints’ summer campaign is an emotive postcard memory of the time we spent there, pre-lockdown. From riding beach motorbikes to wading into the ocean, to dancing at dawn as sun rose on another day. Having the opportunity to share it with you now, it’s perhaps a timely reminder to us all to live in the moment, no matter where or with whom we find ourselves. – Wil Beedle, AllSaints Chief Creative Director

Courtesy of ©AllSaints
Courtesy of ©AllSaints
Courtesy of ©AllSaints
Courtesy of ©AllSaints
Courtesy of ©AllSaints
Courtesy of ©AllSaints
Courtesy of ©AllSaints
Courtesy of ©AllSaints
Courtesy of ©AllSaints
Courtesy of ©AllSaints
Courtesy of ©AllSaints
Courtesy of ©AllSaints

Courtesy of © AllSaints

