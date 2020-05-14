MODEL CITIZEN: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH FINNLAY DAVIS

Editor IGOR CVORO sits down with top model FINNLAY DAVIS to talk about his career, social media, his fashion brand, coronavirus self-isolation, and his future plans.

Read the interview after the jump:

Hi Finnlay, hope you are staying safe. How do you pass the time during the lockdown?

I’ve been spending my time in lockdown working out at home and cooking for the family.

What does a typical day in your week look like?

I’ll wake up, have a workout then cook some breakfast. Then at lunch I’ll go for a bike ride, skate or walk the dogs. My evenings have consisted of playing games and watching Netflix 🙂

Was modeling something you always wanted to do, or did it just kinda happen?

No, modelling wasn’t something that I wanted to pursue but since being scouted I haven’t looked back since.

How were you discovered?

I was scouted on my hour and a half commute for school from London to Essex.

How did you experience the first job you did as a model?

I’m pretty sure my first job experience was ending up shooting with a budgie bird.

What’s the biggest misconception about the male modeling industry?

I would say a big misconception about models in general is that we’re competitive with one another and that we keep all the clothes we model.

You have done a great deal of high profile jobs, from ad campaigns to major magazine covers. What have been your greatest achievements in your modeling career thus far?

I’ve been lucky enough to work with some really nice clients and feel blessed for all the work I’ve done in the past and hope that it continues.

Fashion is a big part of your life. What do you love the most about it?

I love that fashion allows me to express my creativity and also travel the world to be inspired and meet many other creative individuals.

Tell us more about Coup de Coeur.

Coup de Coeur is a luxury unisex Jewelry and clothing brand. Our brand name is taken from the French phrase – ‘A blow to the heart’, something you instantly fall in love with. We apply this vision to all of our products.

What do you enjoy the most in life?

Things I enjoy the most in life are having a good company, nice weather and becoming a better version of myself.

Your personal passion or hidden talents?

My personal passions are football and skating, which I’ve been doing from young age.

How would you describe your personal style, Where do you get your inspiration from?

I would say my personal style is pretty laid back, I’m lucky enough to have grown up in London, one of the most creative capitals in the world, so inspiration has always been around me.

Do you have any beauty routine you stick to daily?

I workout out first thing in the morning. I also try to eat healthy and drink plenty of water. My skincare routine is to just to keep my face clean and moisturized.

5 facts about you people may not know.

Named after a northern Irish giant called Finn McCool, I support Leicester city football club, got one rib that sticks out, I have a dog named Dillinger Eastwood Davis the 1st and have the coolest dad.

Name three places that you want to travel to.

Places I would like to visit would be Rio de Jeneiro, Senegal and Morocco.

What’s on your current playlist?

My music playlist consists on M Huncho, Headie One and Nafe Smallz.

What are your plans for the future?

Open to what the future might hold, especially within the fashion industry as it’s a perfect fit with my interests and skills.

Keep up with Finnlay Davis on Instagram – @finnlay

Special thanks to Vanessa Castañeda at Elite Barcelona – @elite_barcelona