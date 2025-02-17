Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Converse Collaboration

Converse in partnership with NBA All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, has introduced the SHAI 001. This new sneaker, debuting at NBA All-Star Weekend in the eye-catching “Butter” colorway, marks Gilgeous-Alexander’s first signature model. The shoe emerges from his dual role as an athlete and Creative Director of Converse Basketball, showcasing his commitment to evolving the standards of sports footwear with an innovative design that reflects his personal style and performance requirements.

Taking an active role in the shoe’s creation, Gilgeous-Alexander has been instrumental since he stepped into the role of creative director in 2024. He brought his artistic vision to life through initial sketches that shaped the SHAI 001’s design, resulting in a sneaker that balances toughness with elegance, mirroring his unique playing style. Converse CEO Jared Carver praised the collaboration, emphasizing the fusion of Converse’s historic legacy in basketball with modern technological advancements from NIKE, Inc., promising a shoe that could redefine industry norms.

The SHAI 001 is engineered to enhance performance while offering style versatility. It features a distinctive locking zipper that adapts to different styling preferences, marrying functionality with fashion. This design choice underscores the sneaker’s adaptability. The shoe integrates his signature logo, symbolizing his influence and vision, and includes design elements like a dynamic lacing system and a padded tongue for peak performance comfort.

The SHAI 001 also introduces advanced features such as a Nike Zoom Air unit for responsive cushioning and a radial traction pattern for superior grip during play. The design boasts a futuristic look with its puffed upper and winged shroud, enhancing the silhouette’s visual impact while providing functional benefits.

Set for a limited global release in fall 2025, the SHAI 001 will be available at select retailers. This launch is not just a milestone for Gilgeous-Alexander but a significant moment for Converse, as it looks to reestablish its prominence in the basketball sphere.