Amerigo Valenti Models Dolce & Gabbana Fall Winter 2020 Collection

Photographer Francesco Finizio captured Dolce & Gabbana’s FW20 campaign

The handsome Amerigo Valenti stars in Dolce & Gabbana‘s Fall Winter 2020.21 campaign lensed in Sicily by fashion photographer Francesco Finizio.

The custodians of Italian manual craftsmanship: the Mestieri d’Arte, ancient professions that guard the Italian cultural and manufacturing heritage, inspire the collection and become the protagonists of the shots in a succession of scenarios, faces and views that transport the heart to the national folkloric past.” – from Dolce & Gabbana

