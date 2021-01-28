Imagine The Impossible: LOUIS VUITTON Spring Summer 2021 Collection

Luxury house LOUIS VUITTON presented their Spring Summer 2021 Men’s campaign lensed by fashion photographer Tim Walker. The campaign explores the boyhood ideology and youthful spirit of Virgil Abloh’s collection.

I strive to employ fashion to reflect and affect ideals of inclusivity, unity and humanity. – Virgil Abloh

“The collection’s ethos is embodied by the “Zoooom with Friends” crew, imaginary characters that appear in various forms from oversized balloons to accessories. Each different to the other, the puppets represent the fundamental belief in inclusivity and multiculturalism embedded within the Louis Vuitton Men’s collections.” – From Louis Vuitton