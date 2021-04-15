Discover AMIRI Autumn Winter 2021.22 Menswear Collection, that pays tribute to the cultural history of Downtown LA, presented with a fashion film directed by film maker Cara Stricker. The collection explores the beginnings of Downtown LA – when a wave of artists moved into the former industrial buildings and began working on first collaborative projects that laid the foundation for the artistic hub established today.

“A hybrid evolution of formal and informal codes, opulent materials are contrasted with or made into the everyday, mirroring DTLA’s artistic canvases: from the streets to the galleries. This dialogue is explored through brushed mohair, soft cashmere, English houndstooth, Japanese plaid, leather, lurex, organza and faux-fur leopard. A subversion of traditional formal dress codes, tailoring is softened and crafted with debonair personality – layered above sweatshirts, argyle knitwear, turtlenecks and loose cardigans. Faux-fur features throughout, defining broader silhouettes and a deep textural spectrum.

Representing the art world’s changing of the guard, traditional bouclé fabrics are cut in contemporary shapes and bold outerwear completes each look: coated trenches, animal-print teddy jackets and double-breasted Italian wool overcoats. Swarovski crystal details and organza shirting with paillette embroidery conjure DTLA after-hours and nod to the joy of getting dressed up. Abstract painters and thinkers punctuate the collection: in tactile mohair sweaters, revere-collar silks, lurex roll necks and corduroy flare pants.” from Amiri

Film Director Cara Stricker

Cinematography Larkin Seiple

Music The Roots

Production Brandon Zagha

Editor Ernie Gilbert

Casting Director Noah Shelley

Movement Direction Nina McNeely

Makeup Artist John McKay

Hair Stylist Marki Shrelki

Manicurist Alexandra Jachno