Discover AMIRI Pre-Fall 2023 Menswear Collection

Fashion brand AMIRI presented its Pre-Fall 2023 Collection that channels the California mindset, and brings elevated yet effortless looks. The collection is influenced by DIY techniques that are executed and elevated, and also inspired by travel and exploration. For the season the brand celebrates and transforms Americana into new classics. A muted palette of mint, blue and cream instils a tranquil mindset as personality takes precedence. Menswear looks capture the freedom and openness of youth; tailored beach sets transport us to coastal getaways where pastel tints reflect the clear blue skies. The swim trunks are decorated with iconic AMIRI motifs and paired with a camp-collar silk shirt. Tie-dye is infused with nautical hues, and destination motifs serve as mementos of exotic travel.

PRE-FALL 2023 COLLECTIONS