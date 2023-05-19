Jon Kortajarena Models Tom Ford Private Collection 2023 Eyewear

Fashion house TOM FORD unveiled its Private Collection 2023 Eyewear campaign starring supermodel and actor Jon Kortajarena directed by Edward James Lee. In charge of photography was Brendan Wixted, with styling from Jasmine Hassett, and set design by Lizzie Lang. Beauty is work of hair stylist Tsuki, and makeup artist Holly Silius. Director of photography Ben Carey.
