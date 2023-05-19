in Advertising Campaigns, Jon Kortajarena, Menswear, MINT Management, Scoop, Select Models, Spring Summer 2023 Campaign, Success Models, Tom Ford, Videos, View Management

Jon Kortajarena Models Tom Ford Private Collection 2023 Eyewear

Discover Tom Ford’s Private Collection 2023 Eyewear campaign starring supermodel Jon Kortajarena

Jon Kortajarena
©TOM FORD

Fashion house TOM FORD unveiled its Private Collection 2023 Eyewear campaign starring supermodel and actor Jon Kortajarena directed by Edward James Lee. In charge of photography was Brendan Wixted, with styling from Jasmine Hassett, and set design by Lizzie Lang. Beauty is work of hair stylist Tsuki, and makeup artist Holly Silius. Director of photography Ben Carey.

Jon Kortajarena
©TOM FORD

ad campaignseyewearSS23supermodelsvideos

Bottega Veneta Menswear Pre-Fall 2023 Collection
AMIRI Pre-Fall 2023

Discover AMIRI Pre-Fall 2023 Menswear Collection