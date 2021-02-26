MFW: ANDREA POMPILIO Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection

Discover ANDREA POMPILIO Fall Winter 2021.22 All Inclusive collection, that explores freedom and diversity, presented during the ongoing Milan Fashion Week. Models Erik Minarovic and York are joined by Léa, Sara, Domenico Di Lorenzo, Sara Francesca Ferroni, Moussa Conde, Mimma Pezzo, Mirco Brasile, and Elisa Militano for brand’s AW21 fashion film directed by film maker Giulia Achenza. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Gianluca Caruso, and makeup artist Valeria Iovino.

“Andrea Pompilio gives to the collection a particular mood, a personal memory, a sensation. It is a sensory journey in the New York of the 90s. Bringing with him the style of his grandparents from the “Marche” in the center of Italy, Andrea evolves living the city, by day in the office and by night in the clubs, letting himself be overwhelmed by infinite inspirations” – from Andrea Pompilio

See all looks from the collection at deisignscene.net.