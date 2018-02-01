Beauty & Grooming With Zach Pricer by Arthur Belebeau

The handsome Zach Pricer at New York Model Management takes beauty and grooming pages of GQ Magazine‘s Mexico edition with a shoot from photographer Arthur Belebeau. In charge of the styling was Fashion stylist Eric Nicholson at See Management.

“Efecto Camaleón” story features makeup by Makeup Artist Raul Otero and Hair Styling from Hair Stylist Jeanie Syfu.

GQ Mexico @gqmexico

February 2018

Editorial: “Efecto Camaleón”

Photographer: Arthur Belebeau at Atelier Management

Fashion Stylist: Eric Nicholson at See Management – @seemanagement

Hair Stylist: Jeanie Syfu

Makeup Artist: Raul Otero

Model: Zach Pricer at New York Model Management