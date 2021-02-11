adidas x Ivy Park: Gucci Mane & Shi Gray Model ICY PARK Collection

Rapper Gucci Mane and model Shi Gray star in the campaign for adidas x Ivy Park third collection titled ICY PARK. The collection brings functional and stylish looks. For the video campaign Mane and Gray were joined by Beyonce, Hailey Bieber, Kaash Paige, Akesha Murray, and Kyla Coleman.

“adidas and Beyoncé present the third collection in their ongoing adidas x IVY PARK collaborative partnership. Aptly titled “ICY PARK”, the collection brings the streets to the slopes, infusing alpine-ready silhouettes with classic streetwear elements to deliver an array of apparel, footwear, and accessories that champion all forms of creative self-expression.

Expanding on the partnership’s collaborative mantra, “Where is My Park”, the collection is supported by a multi-media campaign, playfully dubbed “ICY PARK”, which seeks to inspire creativity, individuality, and imagination […] Challenging perceptions of traditional performance-focused design and encouraging the wearer to make their park a wonderland, the “ICY PARK” collection is refreshingly chill with dynamic looks and silhouettes throughout.” – from Adidas

The ICY PARK collection launches on February 19th on adidas official site, and will be available in brand’s store and at select retailers globally from February 20th.

