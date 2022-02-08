Bad Bunny is the Face of JACQUEMUS Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Fashion brand JACQUEMUS enlists Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny to star in their Spring Summer 2022 Le Splash campaign captured by fashion photographer Tom Kneller. In charge of styling was Zoey Radford Scott, with art direction from Gaston Schwarzwald, and set design by Maddy Peacock. Beauty is work of hair stylist Ybelka Hurtado, barber Christopher Vargas, and manicurist Valentina Escobar. Production by Jill Ferraro at Paradise Productions.