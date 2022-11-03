in Advertising Campaigns, Balenciaga Menswear, Entertainment, Menswear, Sportswear, Spring Summer 2023 Campaign

Jermell Charlo, BCW & Khadim Sock Model Balenciaga / Adidas Looks

Discover Balenciaga / Adidas Spring 2023 campaign lensed by photographer Joshua Bright

Balenciaga / Adidas
©BALENCIAGA, Photography by Joshua Bright

Luxury house BALENCIAGA and sportswear brand ADIDAS unveiled BALENCIAGA / ADIDAS Spring 2023 campaign starring boxer Jermell Charlo, singer BCW, and model Khadim Sock captured by photojournalist Joshua Bright. The collection, that fuses elements of sportswear and fashion, reimagines a tracksuit as business attire completed with high-heeled pantashoes, both brands’ athletic equipment and iconic sneakers are reinterpreted as hybrid products. Balenciaga‘s t-shirts, baggy jeans, the hourglass bag, and signature jewelry styles get the Three Stripe treatment as well.

Balenciaga / Adidas
©BALENCIAGA, Photography by Joshua Bright
Balenciaga / Adidas
©BALENCIAGA, Photography by Joshua Bright
Balenciaga / Adidas
©BALENCIAGA, Photography by Joshua Bright

ad campaignsEntertainmentMenswearSS23

BOTTEGA VENETA

BOTTEGA VENETA Resort 2023 Collection

Discover TOMMY JEANS X MARTINE ROSE Fall 2022 Capsule Collection