Discover TOMMY JEANS X MARTINE ROSE Fall 2022 Capsule Collection

Fashion house TOMMY HILFIGER announced its collaboration with British designer Martine Rose and launching of the Fall 2022 Tommy Jeans X Martine Rose capsule collection. Born from a mutual affinity for sportswear, the capsule is made up of modern wardrobe essentials that fuse streetwear style with signature prep details. Shot in the suburbs of Miami, Florida by renowned photographer Buck Ellison, the campaign features diverse couples in classic domestic settings, aiming to redefine traditional 90’s Americana. Americana. Just as Martine’s chaps and jockstraps lighten and radicalize hero products, the culturally rich and powerful campaign provides a cheeky edge while representing the current, beautifully diverse spirit of modern America.

Collaborating with Martine has been inspiring and really pushed me creatively. I love it when a designer can come in and put their own touch on our archival pieces. The collection is elevated and unique, and really highlights how out-of-the-box and experimental Martine’s work is. – Tommy Hilfiger

Putting a new spin on both brands’ aesthetics, the 35-piece gender-inclusive collection is inspired by archival TOMMY HILFIGER icons from the 90s and updated through Martine Rose’s lens. A powerful play of color and graphics on exaggerated proportions are seen throughout the collection, bringing a streetwear vibe with a touch of tongue-in-cheek irony. Key items include the varsity jacket, hoodie, puffer and robe-coat, and are remixed with pop details, over-dye finishes and Martine’s signature patterns. – from Tommy Hilfiger

I really enjoyed being able to explore American subculture and create a campaign that not only celebrates, but rightly spotlights marginalized communities. TOMMY HILFIGER has always been a brand that I’ve drawn inspiration from, so this partnership was such a natural and organic marriage. – Martine Rose

