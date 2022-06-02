Abdou Diop, Inti Wang, Kit Butler & Zhuo Chen Pose for BALENCIAGA

Luxury brand BALENCIAGA enlists fashion photographer Nadia Lee Cohen to capture the first installment of their Fall Winter 2022 multi-series campaign featuring models Abdou Diop, Inti Wang, Kit Butler, and Zhuo Chen. In charge of styling was Samia Giobellina, with art direction from Demna. Beauty is work of hair stylist Gary Gill, and makeup artist Inge Grognard.

“Balenciaga’s Fall 22 campaign picks up where its presentation, “The Lost Tape,” left off by creating still and moving images inspired by another era for today. Shot on a seamless backdrop, their poses reference the provocative nature of early 1990s advertising. In upcoming imagery and videos, models embrace one another and make eye contact with the viewerwhile a flashbulb goes off. The campaign cast holds the recently launched Lindsey, Crush,and Crocs Bag, as well as the XX, Hourglass, Everyday Tote, and Le Cagolein new styles and contexts.” – from Balenciaga

