Louis Vuitton Presented the Third Drop of LV X NBA Collection

Luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton presented the third drop of its collaboration with National Basketball Association (NBA) inspired by travel. Launched in 2020 by the late Virgil Abloh, the collection continues blending the brands philosophies. Dedicated to luggage, this new edition continues to celebrate the values of basketball that were cherished by Virgil Abloh and reflected in all the pieces he created for the Maison: an appetite for challenge, team spirit, messages of camaraderie and universality.

The pieces featured in the third colllection drop are The Christopher backpack, iconic Keepall 55, Dopp Kit and Pocket Organizer, with the addition of a case that can store eight watches and the signature Malle Courrier. Dresseed in the NBA colors, all the designs are crafted from Monogram-embossed electric blue Taurillon leather with a new LV signature in a shape of a basketball.

Louis Vuitton has created an exceptional new Official Travel Trunk for the NBA’s Larry O’Brien Trophy, the pinnacle of basketball achievement. To protect this newly created trophy in style, the artisans at Louis Vuitton’s legendary Asnières atelier, just outside Paris, carefully hand-crafted a brand-new Louis Vuitton Travel Trunk for the NBA’s redesigned Larry O’Brien Trophy. With a design based upon the trunks the Maison has been producing for over 160 years, it features an exterior covered in emblematic Monogram canvas with heavyweight brass closures and fittings, and an interior lined with soft microfibre and sporting the NBA’s 75th Anniversary logo. The trunk’s precisely constructed folding doors are decorated with a beautifully handpainted V – for victory – in the red, white and blue of the NBA, and a basketball logo featuring the Maison’s initials, the symbol of Louis Vuitton’s association with the NBA. – from Louis Vuitton