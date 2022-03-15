PFW: BALMAIN Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Fashion house BALMAIN presented their Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection, that explores the dark side of digital life, on March 2nd, during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. The collection mixes the brand’s earliest codes with protective gear to highlight the strength of vulnerability. Designer Olivier Rousteing was inspired by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry quote (from “The Little Prince“) – “It is much more difficult to judge yourself than to judge others. If you succeed in judging yourself correctly, then you are truly a wise person.” He also explores the liberating feeling of truth and transparency.

Much of my recent unhealthy obsession with hiding any signs of changes, discoloration and scarring as I healed from burns that I suffered last year can be directly traced to the fears that I had of exposing myself to the poisonous power of anonymous posters’ scornful judgements. But ultimately, that experience helped pushed me to realize that the only possible response to the incredible shaming potential of social media is to face it head on—addressing it with honesty and clarity, while drawing courage from the support and love of others. That was a breakthrough moment for me, a radical change of behavior that I can only describe as being truly liberating.