Designer Kris Van Assche presented Berluti‘s Spring Summer 2021 collection with the latest lookbook captured by fashion photographer Valentin B. Giacobetti. Stars of the session are Daan Duez and Cyrielle Lalande.

Styling is work of Mauricio Nardi, with casting direction from Piergiorgio Del Moro. In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Michael Delmas.