in Bruno Staub, Lookbooks, Menswear, Spring Summer 2021

LOOKBOOK: Ludovic de Saint Sernin Spring Summer 2021 Collection

Models Braien Vaiksaar and Eliot Moles le Bailly pose in Ludovic de Saint Sernin’s SS21 looks

Ludovic de Saint Sernin
©LUDOVIC DE SAINT SERNIN, Photography by Bruno Staub

Discover Ludovic de Saint Sernin‘s Spring Summer 2021 E-BOY Collection presented by lookbook featuring models Braien Vaiksaar, Eliot Moles le Bailly, and Ashley Radjarame lensed by fashion photographer Bruno Staub.

SPRING SUMMER 2021 MENS COLLECTIONS

Ludovic de Saint Sernin
©LUDOVIC DE SAINT SERNIN, Photography by Bruno Staub
Ludovic de Saint Sernin
©LUDOVIC DE SAINT SERNIN, Photography by Bruno Staub
Ludovic de Saint Sernin
©LUDOVIC DE SAINT SERNIN, Photography by Bruno Staub

In charge of art direction was Simon B. Morch, with casting direction from Piotr Chamier, production by Walandi Apoussidis, and post production by INK. Beauty is work of hair stylist Louis Ghewy, makeup artist Mathias van Hooff, and manicurist Anais Cordevant.

Ludovic de Saint Sernin
©LUDOVIC DE SAINT SERNIN, Photography by Bruno Staub
Ludovic de Saint Sernin
©LUDOVIC DE SAINT SERNIN, Photography by Bruno Staub

collectionsLookbooksMenswearSS21

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Dolce & Gabbana Eyewear

Amerigo Valenti, Cheikh Dia & Joshua Sorrentino for Dolce & Gabbana
BERLUTI

LOOKBOOK: BERLUTI Spring Summer 2021 Collection