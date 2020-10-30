LOOKBOOK: Ludovic de Saint Sernin Spring Summer 2021 Collection

Discover Ludovic de Saint Sernin‘s Spring Summer 2021 E-BOY Collection presented by lookbook featuring models Braien Vaiksaar, Eliot Moles le Bailly, and Ashley Radjarame lensed by fashion photographer Bruno Staub.

In charge of art direction was Simon B. Morch, with casting direction from Piotr Chamier, production by Walandi Apoussidis, and post production by INK. Beauty is work of hair stylist Louis Ghewy, makeup artist Mathias van Hooff, and manicurist Anais Cordevant.