Ton Heukels is the Face of Trussardi Spring Summer 2019 Collection

Top model Ton Heukels stars in Trussardi‘s Spring Summer 2019 advertising campaign lensed by fashion photographer Billy Kidd. In charge of styling was Kate Phelan, with art direction from Spring Studios. Beauty is work of hair stylist Davide Diodovich, and makeup artist Luciano Chiarello. For the campaign Ton was joined by Hannah Ferguson.





