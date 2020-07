Discover Bottega Veneta‘s Resort 2021 menswear lookbook featuring models Fernando Cabral, Martijn Faaij, and Tobias Dionisi lensed by fashion photographer Tyrone Lebon. In charge of creative direction was Daniel Lee, with art direction from Edward Quarmby.

Styling is work of Marie Chaix, with casting direction from Anita Bitton, and beauty by hair stylist Gary Gill, and makeup artist Miranda Joyce.