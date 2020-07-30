in Alton Mason, Christian Hogue, Fresh Faces, Joao Knorr

JULY ON IG: A$AP, MALUMA, ANTONI, JADEN SMITH, LEE JAE WOOK…

This month’s must see instagram moments from Jaden Smith’s clothing line launch, to Antoni Porowski and actor Lee Jae Wook joined by our favourite models to watch:

Antoni Porowski

Best of July Instagram moments with superstars A$AP Rocky, Maluma, Antoni Porowski, Lee Jae Wook, Jaden Smith as well as models Joao Knorr, Alton Mason, and Christian Hogue to name a few. 

Keep up with the best of July IG moments featuring guys you should already be following: 

Jaden Smith

“Wavy Baby For Trippy Summer MSFTSrep.com” @c.syresmith

Jakob Jokerst

“Wer anderen eine Grube gräbt sollte nicht mit Steinen werfen #stillewasserhabenkurzebeine #quoteoftheday” @jakob.jokerst

Christian Hogue

Awkward Tan Lines@christianhogue

Antoni Porowski

“number of times I almost put food through my mask: 3” @antoni

Joao Knorr

“wishing you all a nice weekend 😘✌🏼” @joaoknorr

Alton Mason

“stage selected: airport 世界的に! 🌍 please select your fighter! 戦い 🐉🔥” @altonmason

lee jae wook

“재욱이는 좋겠다. 새론이가 선배라서🙋‍♂️ 스티커 진짴ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ 센스쟁이얔ㅋㅋ오늘 현장에서 인싸다!👨‍👧” @jxxvvxxk

fabian arnold

“(1) or (2)⁉️Do you see the difference⁉️ Digital vs Analog 📷 #filmisnotdead by @ronflieger” @fabianxarnold

A$AP Rock

EARNING MY STRIPES @asaprocky

Addis Miller

Ibiza Ibiza Ibiza 🌅@addismiller

Liam J Ward

“Cut me then 🔪 @roofhairsalon #alibarber” @liamjayward

maluma

“Hace cuanto tiempo no me besas, que chimba seria si tú regresas” 👅 #PapiJuancho” @maluma

KEEP UP WITH US ON IG @MMSCENE

Celebrityoff duty

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

BOTTEGA VENETA

LOOKBOOK: BOTTEGA VENETA Resort 2021 Menswear Collection
GUNTHER

GUNTHER Spring Summer 2021 Menswear Collection