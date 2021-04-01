in Advertising Campaigns, Menswear, Mikael Jansson, Spring Summer 2021 Campaign

Brad Pitt Stars in BRIONI Spring Summer 2021 Video

Actor Brad Pitt teams up with photographer Mikael Jansson for Brioni’s SS21 campaign

Brad Pitt
©BRIONI, Photography by Mikael Jansson

Fashion house BRIONI presented their Spring Summer 2021 campaign featuring actor and brand’s ambassador Brad Pitt lensed and filmed by fashion photographer Mikael Jansson. In charge of styling were Nina and Clare Hallworth, with art direction from George Cortina. Beauty is work of hair stylist Shay Ashual, makeup artist Jean Ann Black, and manicurist Marisa Carmichael.

It is a laid-back mood in which Brad Pitt portrays the Brioni man, radiating a modern yet timeless magnetism and charm, a self-confidence rooted in being comfortable in one’s own skin. This campaign provides a softer angle of the Brioni man, in a more intimate setting beyond the spotlight.” – from Brioni

