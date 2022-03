Denim brand PEPE JEANS enlists model and photographer Brooklyn Beckham and actress Nicola Peltz to star in their Spring Summer 2022 Between Us campaign lensed by fashion photographers Luigi & Iango at 2b Management. In charge of styling was Leslie Fremar, with set design from Tom Thurnauer, and co-creative direction by Isabella di Stefano. Hair styling is work of Luigi Murenu, with makeup from beauty artist Georgi Sandev, grooming by Jamie Taylor, and manicure by Tom Bachik.