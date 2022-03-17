MMSCENE GUIDE: Best Toddler Sneakers

The spring is almost here, and we’re all updating our wardrobes with fresh new styles for the warmer weather. Buying new things can be a lot of fun, especially if you’re shopping new, playful styles for your children. The essential piece of every child’s wardrobe is definetly a good pair of sneakers. Sneakers are among the most comfortable footwear. At the same time, they are children’s favorite, and boys and girls of all ages adore them because of their casualness and sense of comfort. They are among the favorites because you can run in them, play sports and enjoy your favorite activities for hours. When choosing sneakers for the youngest, it is important that they meet several criteria, because children’s feet are formed according to footwear. In addition to the appropriate size and comfort, they certainly must be stylish and trendy if you like to dress up your children in the latest fashion. MMSCENE team prepared a list of the best toddler sneakers there is out there.

Air Jordan 1 High TD ‘Patent Bred’

Starting off with the originals, dating back from 1985, Air Jordan 1 are maybe the most famous sneakers around the world. Worn by Michael Jordan through the beginnings of his basketball career, this ones are a classic for boys and girls too. The Patent Bred colourway updates the classic OG colorway with a glossy makeover. The upper is built with patent leather in black combining it with Varsity Red details also seen on the Swoosh logo collar and heel overlays. You can’t go wrong with this lifestyle item.

Air Jordan 5 TD ‘Raging Bull’

The second on our list is the 2021 reissue of the Air Jordan 5 ‘Raging Bull’. The style brings back a toned down version of 2009 sneaker released in a two-piece Defining Moments Pack. The soft suede upper in red hue mixes with translucent quarter-panel netting. The 23 embroidery can be found on the back lateral side, and the Jumpman logo is shown on the tongue on the contrasting silver background. This Tinker Hatfield design will surely be a great fit for sporty styles of your children.

Yeezy 350 V2 Infant ‘Black Non-Reflective’

Black lovers, this one is for you. The Yeezy 350 V2 ‘Black Non-reflective’ are a stylish piece you can combine with everything. The simple yet elevated design will upgrade every outfit. The shoe was released in 2019, and like it’s name says it does not have a reflective aspect like other Yeezy releases. The black Primeknit upper with 350 V2 side stripe is combined with integrated lacing and adidas’ Boost cushioning for extra comfort.

Nike Air Max 90 TD ‘Barely Rose’

Switching to pastels, we have the amazing Nike Air Max 90 in Barely Rose colourway, made for little fashionable girls. The combinations with this fit are numerous, and we’re sure your toddler will be super stylish. The Air Max 90 returns in a big manner to the fashion scene, updating the original style. The heel is higher, the bubble is more visible, the lines are sharper. Find additional Nike Air Max 90 styles here.

Nike Dunk Low TD ‘Georgetown’

The most popular sneaker this season is deifnetly Nike Dunk Low. Coming in toddler sizes, ‘Georgetown’ two-tone colorway is inspired by the Hoyas, mixing light grey base with overlays in Dark Obsidian. The no tie elastic shoelaces allow feet to easily slip in and out of the shoe. The shoe features classic Nike branding on the heel tab and Swoosh branding. Perfect for long walks and outdoor activities.

Air Jordan 1 High TD ‘Bubble Gum’

The showstoppers, Air Jordan 1’s in ‘Bubble Gum’, are the ultimate girly girl piece. The obvious rise in popularity of Jordans in the past few years has brought a frenzy when it comes to getting a pair in your number. They are almost always sold out, so hurry up and cop yours. The style was inspired by Michael Jordan‘s pink bubble gums he blew during his games. The pink details mix with white panels and contrasting hits of Obsidian on Swoosh branding and forefoot overlay.

Air Jordan 6 TD ‘UNC’

A brand new release from the Jordan family, the Air Jordan 6 TD ‘UNC’ honors Michael Jordan’s alma mater. Resembling the legacy model, the sneaker combines white leather with smooth nubuck in University Blue colorway. The signature branding can be seen on the heel tab featuring woven jock tag and embroided Jumpan logo on the tongue. The plush foam sole brings the extra comfort your toddler needs. If you want your child to arrive in style and sport a brand new model everyone wants, this pick is for you.

