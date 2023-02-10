Bryan Cranston is the Face of KITH Spring 2023 Collection

Fashion house KITH presented its Spring 2023 Collection with a campaign featuring Breaking Bad / Your Honor star Bryan Cranston. The collection, that explores creative layering, brings assortment of new silhouettes across outerwear, knitwear, activewear and accessories, made from bespoke textiles such as cotton poplin, wool, nylon, Nappa leather and denim. Color palette includes rich earth tones – sage green, burnt orange, deep navy, Pacific blue and deep teal. Key pieces of the collection are the patchwork coaches jacket, felix cardigan and leather turbo ginza tops and turbo shorts. The collection also features the brand’s Classics assortment reimagined in a vintage aesthetic.

“The Patchwork Coaches Jacket features four variations of fabric stitched across the silhouette and is available in light Japanese denim and tan suede. The Felix Cardigan is 100% chunky cotton and is made uniquely with chain and satin stitch embroidered artwork all-over. The Ginza tops and Turbo shorts are finely crafted with burgundy and navy dyed Nappa leather. Accessories include caps designed in partnership with New Era, color-blocked bucket hats, and signature Kith-branded caps.” – from Kith