Tribute to Freedom: DIOR Spring Summer 2023 Collection

Luxury house DIOR presented its Spring Summer 2023 campaign starring models Dara Gueye, Godwin Okereuku, Indiana Slot, Robin Avignon, and Yang Hao lensed by fashion photographer Rafael Pavarotti. In charge of art direction was Ronnie Cooke Newhouse, with styling from Melanie Ward and Ellie Grace Cumming, and casting direction by Shelley Durkan. Beauty is work of hair stylist Benjamin Muller, and makeup artist Peter Philips. Video direction by Julien Pujol. The collection, that celebrates heritage, modernity and adventure, is a multi-faceted tribute to freedom. It takes us on a fascinating journey through space and time, from Paris to Granville (the birthplace of Christian Dior) to Charleston, England, where artist Duncan Grant worked and lived.

“Echoing the show’s scenography – a dreamlike meander from the Normandy coast to the Sussex countryside – the pictures reveal an enchanting setting that evokes both the avant-garde imagination of the Bloomsbury Group and the founding-couturier’s passion for nature. In a profusion of wild flowers – reminiscent of the luxuriant style of English gardens – the looks combine the rigor of tailoring with the functionality of outdoor wear. The iconic Oblique Suit is reinvented in a casual version, embellished with a button placket, or completed with a detachable lapel revisiting the sleeves. Exalting the connection between art and fashion, Duncan Grant’s work inspires new forms of elegance and is featured on sportswear pieces.” – from Dior