Fashion house CALVIN KLEIN enlisted BTS member Jung Kook as the brand’s newest ambassador for Calvin Klein Jeans and Calvin Klein Underwear lines. For his very first campaign for the brand k-pop superstar is modeling looks from Calvin Klein‘s Spring Summer 2023 Jeans Collection. In charge of photography was Park Jong Ha. The session highlight pieces such as oversized denim jacket, straight denim jeans, relaxed fit denim shirt, 90s body jeans, and relaxed fit standard crewneck t-shirt.

I have been a fan of Calvin Klein for a long time, and I’m thrilled to be their newest global ambassador. This partnership is very special, as Calvin Klein’s heritage and brand values resonate with me. My music is how I communicate with my fans around the world, and I see this partnership as an opportunity to connect with them in a new way. I’m incredibly excited for people to see a new side of me in this first campaign for the brand. – Jung Kook