BTS member V (Kim Tae-hyung) takes the cover story of ELLE Korea Magazine‘s April 2023 edition lensed by fashion photographer Hong Janghyun. In charge of styling was Kim Yejin, with fashion direction from Bang Hogwang, and set design by Kwon Dohyeong. Beauty is work of hair stylist Mujin Choi, and makeup artist Ahn Seonghee. For the session V is wearing selected pieces from Celine Homme.

Photography © Hong Janghyun for ELLE Korea, read more at elle.co.kr