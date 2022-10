American fashion house CALVIN KLEIN unveiled its Fall Winter 2022 Eyewear campaign featuring top model Malik Anderson lensed by photographer Hans Neumann. In charge of styling was Vasoula Barbagiannis, with creative direction from Hollie Pollak, set design by David De Quevedo, and casting direction by Mark Foltz. Beauty is work of hair stylist Mustafa Yanaz, and makeup artist Maud Laceppe.