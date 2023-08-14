Fashion house CALVIN KLEIN presented its Fall 2023 campaign starring k-pop superstar BTS member Jungkook, and American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor Kid Cudi lensed by photography duo Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin. The campaign features pieces from the brand’s Fall 2023 jeans and underwear collections, and it brings playfulness, sensuality, and confidence. It celebrates Calvin Klein‘s most iconic pieces, starring the brand ambassadors who play a pivotal role in influencing contemporary culture.