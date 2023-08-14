in Advertising Campaigns, BTS, Calvin Klein, Entertainment, Fall Winter 2023.24 Campaigns, Inez & Vinoodh, Menswear

BTS Member Jungkook & Kid Cudi Model Calvin Klein Fall 2023 Looks

Photography duo Inez and Vinoodh captured Calvin Klein’s Fall 2023 campaign

©CALVIN KLEIN, Photography by Inez and Vinoodh

Fashion house CALVIN KLEIN presented its Fall 2023 campaign starring k-pop superstar BTS member Jungkook, and American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor Kid Cudi lensed by photography duo Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin. The campaign features pieces from the brand’s Fall 2023 jeans and underwear collections, and it brings playfulness, sensuality, and confidence. It celebrates Calvin Klein‘s most iconic pieces, starring the brand ambassadors who play a pivotal role in influencing contemporary culture.

