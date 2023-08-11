in Advertising Campaigns, Kult Model Agency, Marilyn Agency, Marlon Teixeira, Menswear, Modelwerk, NEXT Models, One Management, Scoop, Sight Management Studio, WAY models

Marlon Teixeira is the Face of Colcci Spring 2024 Collection

Photographer Fernando Tomaz captured Colcci’s SS24 campaign featuring Marlon Teixeira

©COLCCI, Photography by Fernando Tomaz

Fashion house Colcci presented its Spring Summer 2024 campaign starring supermodels Marlon Teixeira and Gisele Bündchen lensed by fashion photographer Fernando Tomaz. In charge of styling was Pedro Sales, with creative direction from Adriana Zucco, and production by The Box. Hair styling and makeup are work of beauty artist Henrique Martins, with manicure from Nilza Oliveira.

©COLCCI, Photography by Fernando Tomaz
©COLCCI, Photography by Fernando Tomaz

Colcci, a prestigious Brazilian fashion company renowned for its captivating apparel and accessories, has firmly established itself as a leader in the Brazil’s style and fashion industry. The brand specializes in creating affordable and stylish designs and provides a vast selection of products for both men and women, including jeans, t-shirts, dresses, skirts, and shoes. With a long history and dedication to excellence, Colcci has not only won the hearts of the domestic market, but also made significant advances in international markets. The brand’s designs are celebrated for their distinct blend of contemporary trends and timeless elegance, appealing to a diverse audience with varying preferences in fashion.

©COLCCI, Photography by Fernando Tomaz
©COLCCI, Photography by Fernando Tomaz
©COLCCI, Photography by Fernando Tomaz

