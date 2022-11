Fashion house CALVIN KLEIN unveiled its Fall Winter 2022.23 APAC campaign starring Tae Jun, Sung Jin Park, Tarzzan Lee, and Gemini lensed by photographer Jongha Park. In charge of creative and casting direction was BOH Project, with art direction and styling from Y, and set design by Ina Hwang. Beauty is work of hair stylist Kyung Minjung, and makeup artist Jang Hajun.