in Advertising Campaigns, Calvin Klein, Entertainment, Menswear, Spring Summer 2021 Campaign, Videos

Isaac Cole Powell, Omar Ayuso & Samuel de Saboia for CALVIN KLEIN Pride 2021

Discover #proudinmycalvins campaign that celebrates LGBTQIA+ community

CALVIN KLEIN
©CALVIN KLEIN, Photography by Ryan McGinley

Fashion brand CALVIN KLEIN unveiled their Pride 2021 campaign that features American actor and singer Isaac Cole Powell lensed by Ryan McGinley, Elite actor Omar Ayuso shot by Campbell Addy, and artist Samuel de Saboia captured by Vivi Bacco. The #proudinmycalvins campaign celebrates LGBTQIA+ community.

Calvin Klein will also support LGBTQIA+ advocacy, equality, and safety with a two-year partnership with The Trevor Project – an American nonprofit organization founded in 1998 focused on suicide prevention efforts among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning youth.

CALVIN KLEIN
©CALVIN KLEIN, Photography by Gorka Postigo
CALVIN KLEIN
©CALVIN KLEIN, Photography by Vivi Bacco
CALVIN KLEIN
©CALVIN KLEIN, Photography by Ryan McGinley
CALVIN KLEIN
©CALVIN KLEIN, Photography by Gorka Postigo
CALVIN KLEIN
©CALVIN KLEIN, Photography by Vivi Bacco
Pride 2021
©CALVIN KLEIN, Photography by Ryan McGinley
Pride 2021
©CALVIN KLEIN, Photography by Gorka Postigo
Pride 2021
©CALVIN KLEIN, Photography by Vivi Bacco
Pride 2021
©CALVIN KLEIN, Photography by Ryan McGinley
Pride 2021
©CALVIN KLEIN, Photography by Gorka Postigo
Pride 2021
©CALVIN KLEIN, Photography by Vivi Bacco
Pride 2021
©CALVIN KLEIN, Photography by Ryan McGinley
Pride 2021
©CALVIN KLEIN, Photography by Gorka Postigo
Pride 2021
©CALVIN KLEIN, Photography by Vivi Bacco
Pride 2021
©CALVIN KLEIN, Photography by Ryan McGinley
Pride 2021
©CALVIN KLEIN, Photography by Gorka Postigo
Pride 2021
©CALVIN KLEIN, Photography by Vivi Bacco
Pride 2021
©CALVIN KLEIN, Photography by Ryan McGinley
Pride 2021
©CALVIN KLEIN, Photography by Gorka Postigo
Pride 2021
©CALVIN KLEIN, Photography by Ryan McGinley
Pride 2021
©CALVIN KLEIN, Photography by Gorka Postigo

For more visit designscne.net.

ad campaignsMenswearSS21videos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Leo Wu

Leo Wu is the Cover Boy of Grazia China May 2021 Issue

FRANCISCO LACHOWSKI for MMSCENE SS21 ISSUE – Vol. 2