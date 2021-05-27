Isaac Cole Powell, Omar Ayuso & Samuel de Saboia for CALVIN KLEIN Pride 2021

Fashion brand CALVIN KLEIN unveiled their Pride 2021 campaign that features American actor and singer Isaac Cole Powell lensed by Ryan McGinley, Elite actor Omar Ayuso shot by Campbell Addy, and artist Samuel de Saboia captured by Vivi Bacco. The #proudinmycalvins campaign celebrates LGBTQIA+ community.

Calvin Klein will also support LGBTQIA+ advocacy, equality, and safety with a two-year partnership with The Trevor Project – an American nonprofit organization founded in 1998 focused on suicide prevention efforts among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning youth.

For more visit designscne.net.